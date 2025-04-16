Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Lance Frail, commander of the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, presents Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley with a certificate of service during Talley’s retirement ceremony April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Talley was recognized for 31 years of honorable service. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)