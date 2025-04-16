Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley renders a final salute to his son, Warrant Officer 1 Cody Talley, during his retirement ceremony April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. The emotional moment marked the close of Britt Talley’s 31-year career with the Illinois Army National Guard and celebrated a legacy of service continued by the next generation.
(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)
