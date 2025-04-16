Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A young attendee captures a moment on camera during Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley’s retirement ceremony April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Family members of all ages were present to honor Talley’s 31 years of dedicated service in the Illinois Army National Guard.

(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)