Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

Family and friends of Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley smile during his retirement ceremony April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. The ceremony celebrated Talley’s 31 years of honorable service with the Illinois Army National Guard.

(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)