Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

Lt. Col. Lance Frail, commander of the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, delivers remarks during the retirement ceremony for Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Frail highlighted Talley’s leadership, service, and the support of his family throughout a 31-year military career.

(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)