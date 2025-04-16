Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service [Image 5 of 23]

    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Lance Frail, commander of the Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion, delivers remarks during the retirement ceremony for Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Frail highlighted Talley’s leadership, service, and the support of his family throughout a 31-year military career.
    (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 19:37
    Photo ID: 8982777
    VIRIN: 250418-A-XJ169-8204
    Resolution: 6301x4282
    Size: 10.74 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service [Image 23 of 23], by 2LT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS

    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

