Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley shares a smile while addressing attendees during his retirement ceremony April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Talley expressed gratitude to his family, mentors, and fellow Soldiers as he closed out 31 years of service in the Illinois Army National Guard.

(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)