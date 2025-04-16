Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service [Image 13 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    From left to right, Lt. Col. Lance Frail, Command Sgt. Maj. Chad McDannald, Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley, and Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Brady Lanoue share a moment during Talley’s retirement ceremony April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. The event celebrated Talley’s 31 years of dedicated service to the Illinois Army National Guard.
    (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 19:36
    Photo ID: 8982785
    VIRIN: 250418-A-XJ169-9245
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.92 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service [Image 23 of 23], by 2LT Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service
    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download