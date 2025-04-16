Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Chris Dodsworth delivers remarks during the retirement ceremony for Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Dodsworth, a longtime friend and mentor, reflected on Talley’s leadership, character, and decades of service in the Illinois Army National Guard.

(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)