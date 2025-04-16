Recruiting and Retention Resource Manager Retires After 31 Years of Service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Illinois Army National Guard Soldiers applaud during the retirement ceremony for Sgt. 1st Class Britt Talley April 18 at Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. The event recognized Talley’s 31 years of honorable service and the impact he made on those around him.

(U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard)