The F-16 static display at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., August 26, 2024, is seen mid-restoration with repairs underway to its nose and body. The restoration team worked meticulously over several weeks to restore the aircraft to its original appearance. (Contributed photo)
Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
