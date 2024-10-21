Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 08.23.2024 Courtesy Photo 944th Fighter Wing

The lower section of the F-16 static display undergoes surface repairs at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., August 23, 2024. Cracks, chips, and other forms of damage were filled and smoothed in preparation for repainting. (Contributed photo)