Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

In front of the 944th Fighter Wing headquarters stands a newly refurbished, nearly quarter scale F-16 static display—a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship of the current members of the wing and the legacy of those who have served before. The team responsible unveiled the fruits of their labor during a small ceremony at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024.



The display, more than just an iconic symbol of airpower, represents the wing’s heritage, the teamwork of its personnel, and a bridge between the past and the future. The tail flash pays homage to the historic Hellions of the 302nd Fighter Squadron, a former 944th FW unit with roots to World War II and the Tuskegee Airmen.



The F-16 had stood guard outside the headquarters for years, enduring Arizona’s harsh climate. When it became clear it needed restoration, the 944th Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight personnel, led by Airmen like Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Blomfield, eagerly took on the challenge.



“Getting started was definitely difficult... it was a little bit of a daunting task,” explained Blomfield, who spent nearly two months on the project. “I just looked at it as kind of a fun project.”



Blomfield shared that while the damage was more extensive than originally expected, the team approached it with pride and precision, spending any free time between regular aircraft maintenance duties to breathe new life into the display. This free time added up to more than 80 hours, most of which was meticulously done by hand.



“Every second I possibly had,” said Blomfield. “I was helping with corrosion doing full paints on full-size F-16s, so it was just whatever time I had left over at the end of the day.”



As the restoration progressed, it quickly became a collaborative effort, involving multiple members of the 944th FW, including the metals tech team, which helped reinforce the display’s structure.



Senior Master Sgt. Danielle Tanner, 944th MXS fabrication flight chief, oversaw the project and emphasized the pride her team took in making sure the F-16 was restored not just to look good but to honor the heritage of the Hellions.



“We pushed to make sure it was Hellion. Everybody that was before us... when they step foot out here, they get to see that heritage and it’s just a reminder of why we have a purpose here,” Tanner said, reflecting on the importance of representing the wing’s history.



The significance of the restoration goes far beyond aesthetics, shared Col. Robert Dossman, 944th Maintenance Group commander,



“It’s a great opportunity to honor those that came before us—the pilots, the maintainers, the support personnel who were here as Hellions for many years,” he explained.



The F-16, now gleaming with a fresh two-tone gray paint job, stands as a symbol of craftsmanship and attention to detail. Each aspect of the project, from sanding to painting to ensuring the scale of components was accurate, was approached with the same professionalism that the Airmen apply to the wing’s operational aircraft.



Blomfield, who grew up building models as a hobby, took personal pride in every step of the process.



“I was definitely more of a critic on myself when it came to the details. I wanted to add more detail into it, so it looked more like a real F-16 and fulfilled the legacy,” he shared.



The newly refurbished F-16, complete with the original reserve tail flash, now stands as a powerful reminder of the 944th’s enduring legacy and its commitment to the future. For those who walk past it daily, it serves as both a nod to the past and an inspiration for the road ahead—where today’s Airmen continue to Forge Combat Airmen to Fly, Fight, and Win.

