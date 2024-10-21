A group of 944th Fighter Wing maintainers pose in front of the newly restored F-16 static display outside wing headquarters at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024. The team's craftsmanship and attention to detail were central to the restoration, which honors both the past and future of the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
|10.17.2024
|10.21.2024 17:57
|8709799
|241017-F-XK427-1006
|4039x2690
|6.05 MB
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|1
|0
Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
