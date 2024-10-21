Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future [Image 6 of 15]

    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    A group of 944th Fighter Wing maintainers pose in front of the newly restored F-16 static display outside wing headquarters at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024. The team's craftsmanship and attention to detail were central to the restoration, which honors both the past and future of the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 17:57
    Photo ID: 8709799
    VIRIN: 241017-F-XK427-1006
    Resolution: 4039x2690
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

    Fabrication
    944th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Maintenance
    302nd Fighter Squadron
    Hellions
    944th Maintenance Group

