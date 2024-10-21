Close-up of structural damage to the F-16 static display’s fuselage at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., August 16, 2024. Restoration efforts included repairing damaged fiberglass and reinforcing weakened sections of the aircraft. (Contributed photo)
Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 17:57
Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
