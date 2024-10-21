Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future [Image 10 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    Close-up of structural damage to the F-16 static display’s fuselage at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., August 16, 2024. Restoration efforts included repairing damaged fiberglass and reinforcing weakened sections of the aircraft. (Contributed photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 17:57
    Photo ID: 8709803
    VIRIN: 240816-F-XK427-1003
    Resolution: 3175x2268
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fabrication
    944th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Maintenance
    302nd Fighter Squadron
    Hellions
    944th Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download