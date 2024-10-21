Date Taken: 08.16.2024 Date Posted: 10.21.2024 17:57 Photo ID: 8709803 VIRIN: 240816-F-XK427-1003 Resolution: 3175x2268 Size: 4.11 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.