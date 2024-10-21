Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 08.23.2024 Courtesy Photo 944th Fighter Wing

A section of the F-16 static display’s tail shows visible wear and surface damage, requiring extensive sanding and filling during the restoration process at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., August 23, 2024. The restoration team used advanced repair techniques to fix the composite materials. (Contributed photo)