A section of the F-16 static display’s tail shows visible wear and surface damage, requiring extensive sanding and filling during the restoration process at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., August 23, 2024. The restoration team used advanced repair techniques to fix the composite materials. (Contributed photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 17:57
|Photo ID:
|8709804
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-XK427-1004
|Resolution:
|2235x1596
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
No keywords found.