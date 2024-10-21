Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

944th Fighter Wing maintainers secure the F-16 static display in place as part of a restoration project at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024. The nearly two-month-long restoration process involved meticulous work by the 944th Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight personnel, which took more than 80 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)