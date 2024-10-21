Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES 08.01.2024 Courtesy Photo 944th Fighter Wing

944th Fighter Wing personnel begin the removal of the F-16 static display at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., August 1, 2024. The aircraft was carefully lifted from its base to undergo a complete restoration, including repairs to its exterior surfaces. (Contributed photo)