944th Fighter Wing maintainers stand for a group photo with the newly installed F-16 static display outside wing headquarters at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024. The nearly quarter-scale F-16 now stands as a symbol of the wing's legacy and a tribute to those who have served, as outlined in the story "Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy Future." (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)