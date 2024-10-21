Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future [Image 7 of 15]

    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    944th Fighter Wing maintainers stand for a group photo with the newly installed F-16 static display outside wing headquarters at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024. The nearly quarter-scale F-16 now stands as a symbol of the wing's legacy and a tribute to those who have served, as outlined in the story "Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy Future." (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 17:57
    VIRIN: 241017-F-XK427-1007
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Fabrication
    944th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Maintenance
    302nd Fighter Squadron
    Hellions
    944th Maintenance Group

