The F-16 static display rests in the 944th Maintenance Squadron's shop at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., August 3, 2024. The aircraft showed signs of significant wear and damage after being exposed to the elements, prompting the extensive refurbishment project. (Contributed photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 17:57
|Photo ID:
|8709806
|VIRIN:
|240803-F-XK427-1102
|Resolution:
|3151x2251
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
No keywords found.