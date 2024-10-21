Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A close-up of the restored F-16 static display outside 944th Fighter Wing headquarters at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024, highlights the precision of the restoration work. The display is a tribute to the wing’s past and present members and the heritage of the Hellions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)