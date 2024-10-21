944th Fighter Wing members carefully maneuver a restored F-16 static display into position outside wing headquarters at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024. The F-16, a nearly quarter-scale replica, honors the legacy of the wing and represents the teamwork and dedication of its personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 17:57
|Photo ID:
|8709793
|VIRIN:
|241017-F-XK427-1001
|Resolution:
|4366x2908
|Size:
|7.43 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future
No keywords found.