Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

944th Fighter Wing members carefully maneuver a restored F-16 static display into position outside wing headquarters at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024. The F-16, a nearly quarter-scale replica, honors the legacy of the wing and represents the teamwork and dedication of its personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)