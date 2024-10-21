Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future [Image 4 of 15]

    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    944th Maintenance Group Airmen hold the restored F-16 static display as it is mounted outside the 944th Fighter Wing headquarters at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024. The restoration team, led by Airmen like Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Blomfield, dedicated over 80 hours of work to revitalize the display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 17:57
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    This work, Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Tyler J. Bolken, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fabrication
    944th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Maintenance
    302nd Fighter Squadron
    Hellions
    944th Maintenance Group

