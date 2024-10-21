Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

944th Maintenance Group Airmen hold the restored F-16 static display as it is mounted outside the 944th Fighter Wing headquarters at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024. The restoration team, led by Airmen like Tech. Sgt. Gabriel Blomfield, dedicated over 80 hours of work to revitalize the display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
