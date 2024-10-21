Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The restored F-16 static display is seen outside the 944th Fighter Wing headquarters at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024. The aircraft’s fresh two-tone gray paint job and reinforced structure are a testament to the skill and dedication of the restoration team, which spent more than two months and 80 hours on the project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)