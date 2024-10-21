Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

944th Fighter Wing personnel lift the F-16 static display onto its platform at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024. The restoration project pays homage to the wing's history and the contributions of its members of the past and present, with a tail flash honoring the 302nd Fighter Squadron and the Tuskegee Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)
