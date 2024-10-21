Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future [Image 5 of 15]

    Hellion Reborn: Restored F-16 Display Honors 944th FW Legacy, Future

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken 

    944th Fighter Wing

    A plaque honoring the individuals responsible for restoring the 944th Fighter Wing's F-16 static display is held outside wing headquarters at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2024. The project was a collaborative effort between various teams within the 944th FW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Tyler J. Bolken)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 17:57
    Photo ID: 8709798
    VIRIN: 241017-F-XK427-1005
    Resolution: 3989x2711
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Fabrication
    944th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Maintenance
    302nd Fighter Squadron
    Hellions
    944th Maintenance Group

