    171204-N-UK306-033 [Image 2 of 59]

    171204-N-UK306-033

    12.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171204-N-UK306-033 MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 4, 2017) Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Barry Bridger speaks about his experience as a Prisoner of War (POW) during his time serving in the Vietnam War in the Stark Memorial Classroom aboard Naval Station Mayport. Bridger spent 2,232 days as a POW in North Vietnam from 1967 to 1973. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 01:11
    Photo ID: 3999727
    VIRIN: 171204-N-UK306-033
    Resolution: 1067x1600
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location:
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, 171204-N-UK306-033 [Image 1 of 59], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    hero
    POW
    prisoner of war
    Vietnam
    sailors
    u.s. navy
    missing in action
    american hero
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    timothy schumaker
    uk306
    mass communication specialist timothy schumaker
    Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Barry Bridger
    vietnam hero
    hanoi hotel
    Vietnam war hero

