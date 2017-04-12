(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) conducts COMPTUEX [Image 5 of 22]

    USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) conducts COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171204-N-TJ319-0120
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 4, 2017) Lt. Anna Hosig (right) discusses patient survey with Sailors during a damage control training evolution aboard the dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). Oak Hill, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica L. Dowell)

