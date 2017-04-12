(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MV-22 Osprey prepares to land on USS America’s flight deck [Image 7 of 59]

    MV-22 Osprey prepares to land on USS America’s flight deck

    12.04.2017

    171204-N-HT134-089 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 4, 2017) An MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM ) 161 (Reinforced), prepares to land on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Pastor/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 01:04
    Photo ID: 3999655
    VIRIN: 171204-N-HT134-089
    Resolution: 2717x4083
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: AR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22 Osprey prepares to land on USS America’s flight deck [Image 1 of 59], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey
    USMC
    flight ops
    15th MEU
    amphibious assault ship
    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron
    amphibious ready group
    people
    Sailors
    flight deck
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marines
    ARG
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet
    deployment
    area of operations
    CPR 3
    COMPHIBRON 3
    Reinforced
    aoo
    LHA 6
    AMA
    NMCS
    USS America
    VMM 161
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    MV-22
    America ARG
    AARG
    AMAARG
    commander amphibious squadron

