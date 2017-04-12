171204-N-UK306-042 MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 4, 2017) Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Barry Bridger speaks about his experience as a Prisoner of War (POW) during his time serving in the Vietnam War in the Stark Memorial Classroom aboard Naval Station Mayport. Bridger spent 2,232 days as a POW in North Vietnam from 1967 to 1973. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2017 01:05
|Photo ID:
|3999673
|VIRIN:
|171204-N-UK306-042
|Resolution:
|1600x1067
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 171204-N-UK306-042 [Image 1 of 59], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT