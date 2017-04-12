(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    171204-N-BB269-003

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    12.04.2017

    171204-N-BB269-003 WASHINGTON (Dec. 4, 2017) Thomas Modly, left, is formally sworn in as undersecretary of the Navy by Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer during a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington D.C. Modly was confirmed as the 33rd undersecretary of the Navy by the U.S. Senate on Nov. 7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

