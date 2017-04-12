171204-N-BB269-005

171204-N-BB269-004 WASHINGTON (Dec. 4, 2017) Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer, right, congratulates Undersecretary of the Navy Thomas Modly after swearing him in as the 33rd undersecretary of the Navy. Modly was confirmed as undersecretary by the U.S. Senate on Nov. 7. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

