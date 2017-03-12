USS America Sailor checks equipment

171204-N-HT134-027 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 4, 2017) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Calvin Neckel, a native of Youngstown, Ohio, assigned to the engineering department aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), checks equipment in one of the ship’s main engine rooms. America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Pastor/Released)

