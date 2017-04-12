USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX

171204-N-NJ910-0007

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 3, 2017) Ensign Nicolette Huntley scans the horizon for contacts while standing as conning officer on the bridge of the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th MEU are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dary M. Patten/Released)

