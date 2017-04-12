ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 4, 2017) Machinist Mate 2nd Class Nicholas Dietrich from Francisville, Indiana, makes a call to light and secure burners for the number 2 boiler in the forward main machinery room aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while he stands boiler console operator watch. Iwo Jima, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th MEU are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Leitner/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2017 Date Posted: 12.05.2017 00:09 Photo ID: 3998956 VIRIN: 171204-N-OA516-0008 Resolution: 5458x3316 Size: 937.03 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.