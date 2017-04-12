(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX [Image 15 of 22]

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 4, 2017) Machinist Mate 2nd Class Nicholas Dietrich from Francisville, Indiana, makes a call to light and secure burners for the number 2 boiler in the forward main machinery room aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) while he stands boiler console operator watch. Iwo Jima, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th MEU are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin Leitner/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 00:09
    Photo ID: 3998956
    VIRIN: 171204-N-OA516-0008
    Resolution: 5458x3316
    Size: 937.03 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineering
    ATLANTIC OCEAN
    USS Iwo Jima
    Boilers
    LHD7
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Forward Pit
    Forward MMR
    Pit Snipe

