USS America Sailor checks equipment

171204-N-HT134-019 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 4, 2017) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Angelina Le, a native of Baldwin Park, Calif., assigned to the engineering department aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), checks the status of a generator control unit in one of the ship’s engineering spaces. America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Pastor/Released)

Date Taken: 12.03.2017 Date Posted: 12.05.2017 Location: AR