171201-N-OW182-0204

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) steams ahead of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers USS Howard (DDG 83) and USS Shoup (DDG 86) during an air power demonstration. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob M. Milham)

