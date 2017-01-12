171201-N-OW182-0284

1701201-N-OW182-0284

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2017) F/A-18 Super Hornets fly in formation during an air power demonstration. The Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. The U.S. Navy has patrolled the Indo-Asia-Pacific region routinely for more than 70 years promoting peace and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician Seaman Matthew Hutchinson)

Date Taken: 12.01.2017 Date Posted: 12.05.2017