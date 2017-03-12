(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Blue Ridge Sailors celebrate the reopening of the ships gym during a Bench Press Competition. [Image 13 of 59]

    Blue Ridge Sailors celebrate the reopening of the ships gym during a Bench Press Competition.

    USS BLUE RIDGE, JAPAN

    12.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171204-N-YG414-014 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 4, 2017) - Machinist's Mate 1st Class Eric Baffoe, from Baltimore, Md., attached to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), operates the sound system for a bench press competition during the reopening of the ship's gym. Blue Ridge is in an extensive maintenance period in order to modernize the ship to continue to serve as a robust communications platform in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Patrick Semales/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 00:59
    Photo ID: 3999580
    VIRIN: 171204-N-YG414-014
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: USS BLUE RIDGE, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Ridge Sailors celebrate the reopening of the ships gym during a Bench Press Competition. [Image 1 of 59], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

