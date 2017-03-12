Blue Ridge Sailors celebrate the reopening of the ships gym during a Bench Press Competition.

171204-N-YG414-014 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 4, 2017) - Machinist's Mate 1st Class Eric Baffoe, from Baltimore, Md., attached to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), operates the sound system for a bench press competition during the reopening of the ship's gym. Blue Ridge is in an extensive maintenance period in order to modernize the ship to continue to serve as a robust communications platform in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Patrick Semales/RELEASED)

