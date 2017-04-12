(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX [Image 18 of 22]

    USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171204-N-GR168-0025
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 4, 2017) Aviation Boatswains Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Lydon Schwartz from Pittsburgh locks down a tow tractor on the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21). New York, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 00:06
    Photo ID: 3998914
    VIRIN: 171204-N-GR168-0025
    Resolution: 5504x4016
    Size: 941.17 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York (LPD 21) conducts COMPTUEX [Image 1 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS New York
    ABH
    Sailor
    USS New York (LPD 21)
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

