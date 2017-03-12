Blue Ridge Sailors celebrate the reopening of the ships gym during a Bench Press Competition.

171204-N-YG414-027 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 4, 2017) - Commanding Officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet Flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Capt. Brett E. Crozier, lifts weights during the grand reopening of the ship's gym. Blue Ridge is in an extensive maintenance period in order to modernize the ship to continue to serve as a robust communications platform in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Patrick Semales/RELEASED)

