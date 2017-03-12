(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Blue Ridge Sailors celebrate the reopening of the ships gym during a Bench Press Competition. [Image 10 of 22]

    Blue Ridge Sailors celebrate the reopening of the ships gym during a Bench Press Competition.

    USS BLUE RIDGE, JAPAN

    12.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Media Content Services           

    171204-N-YG414-027 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 4, 2017) - Commanding Officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet Flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), Capt. Brett E. Crozier, lifts weights during the grand reopening of the ship's gym. Blue Ridge is in an extensive maintenance period in order to modernize the ship to continue to serve as a robust communications platform in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Patrick Semales/RELEASED)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2017
    Date Posted: 12.05.2017 00:15
    Photo ID: 3999025
    VIRIN: 171204-N-YG414-027
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: USS BLUE RIDGE, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Ridge Sailors celebrate the reopening of the ships gym during a Bench Press Competition. [Image 1 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) conducts COMPTUEX
    USS America Sailor checks equipment
    Blue Ridge Sailors celebrate the reopening of the ships gym during a Bench Press Competition.
    Blue Ridge Sailors celebrate the reopening of the ships gym during a Bench Press Competition.
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    Blue Ridge Sailors celebrate the reopening of the ships gym during a Bench Press Competition.
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) conducts COMPTUEX
    Blue Ridge Sailors celebrate the reopening of the ships gym during a Bench Press Competition.
    Blue Ridge Sailors celebrate the reopening of the ships gym during a Bench Press Competition.
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Deployment FY 2018
    Blue Ridge Sailors celebrate the reopening of the ships gym during a Bench Press Competition.

    TAGS

    Bench Press
    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Drydock
    Workout
    Competition
    U.S. Navy
    Gym
    NMCS
    DVIDS Bulk Import

