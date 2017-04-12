171204-N-SK327-1025 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 4, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ronnie Brown, exercises in the fo’c’sle of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rachael Treon/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2017 Date Posted: 12.05.2017 00:18 Photo ID: 3999073 VIRIN: 171204-N-SK327-1025 Resolution: 2805x4203 Size: 812.6 KB Location: Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 171204-N-SK327-1025 [Image 1 of 22], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.