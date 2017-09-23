Nimitz Supports Operation Inherent Resolve

ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 23, 2017) U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Kyle Byrne, from Flowery Branch, Ga., replaces a metal post boundary after removing it to move parts in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), Sept. 23, 2017, in the Arabian Gulf. Nimitz is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. While in this region, the ship and strike group are conducting maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners, preserve freedom of navigation, and maintain the free flow of commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Kennishah J. Maddux)

