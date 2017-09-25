170925-N-SD711-0136

SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 25, 2017) Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 Sailors are greeted by families and other personnel onboard Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 25, 2017. NBU 7 personnel and landing craft return from a four-month deployment with Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, operating in support of the U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise Talisman Saber, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's certification exercise and providing forward ship-to-shore capability in the event of a contingency in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Geoffrey P. Barham/Released)

