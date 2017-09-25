SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 25, 2017) Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 Sailors are greeted by families and other personnel onboard Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 25, 2017. NBU 7 personnel and landing craft return from a four-month deployment with Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, operating in support of the U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise Talisman Saber, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's certification exercise and providing forward ship-to-shore capability in the event of a contingency in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Geoffrey P. Barham/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 00:29
|Photo ID:
|3807947
|VIRIN:
|170925-N-SD711-0136
|Resolution:
|5605x4004
|Size:
|765.16 KB
|Location:
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
