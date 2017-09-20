170920-N-CR843-035

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OAK HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2017

    OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Sept. 20, 2017) Aviation Ordanceman Airman Blaine Nunnelly and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Noah Mabery, both assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4, load an AGM-84D harpoon on a P-8A Poseidon aircraft during a conventional weapons technical proficiency inspection. VP-4 will continue to conduct proficiency inspections during the squadron's interdeployment readiness cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Juan S. Sua/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2017
    Date Posted: 09.26.2017 00:23
    Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US 
