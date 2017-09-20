170920-N-CR843-035

OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Sept. 20, 2017) Aviation Ordanceman Airman Blaine Nunnelly and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Noah Mabery, both assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 4, load an AGM-84D harpoon on a P-8A Poseidon aircraft during a conventional weapons technical proficiency inspection. VP-4 will continue to conduct proficiency inspections during the squadron's interdeployment readiness cycle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Juan S. Sua/Released)

Date Taken: 09.20.2017
Location: OAK HARBOR, WA, US