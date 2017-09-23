USS America Sailors and Marines move rotor blades

170923-N-ZS023-028 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Sept. 23, 2017) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Samantha Williams, a native of Buma, Texas, assigned to the aircraft intermediate maintenance department aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), transports helicopter blades using a forklift in the hangar bay. America is the flagship for the America Amphibious Ready Group and, with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. . (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Vance Hand/Released)

