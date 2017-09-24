170924-N-NM806-0514 DOMINICA (Sept. 24, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 22 (HSC-22) attached to the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) helps evacuate victims from the embattled island of Dominica following the landfall of Hurricane Maria. The Department of Defense is supporting United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the lead federal agency, in helping those affected by Hurricane Maria to minimize suffering and is one component of the overall whole-of-government response effort. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Taylor King/Released)

