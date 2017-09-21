170921-N-VR594-0161

ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 21, 2017) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Eightballers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8 prepares to pick up cargo from the forecastle of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) during a vertical replenishment. Princeton is deployed in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations designed to reassure allies and partners, and preserve the freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger/Released)

