170925-N-RD713-036

EAST CHINA SEA, (Sept. 25, 2017) Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 9, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, disembarks the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the ship arrives to Sasebo, Japan, following a four-month deployment in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, returned following a four-month deployment in in the Indo-Asia-Pacific, participated in the U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise Talisman Saber 2017 and made several Australian port visits, resulting in enhanced interoperability and relations between the two allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum/Released) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary DiPadova/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2017 Date Posted: 09.26.2017 00:26 Photo ID: 3807902 VIRIN: 170925-N-RD713-036 Resolution: 3000x1594 Size: 1.3 MB Location: SASEBO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170925-N-RD713-036 [Image 1 of 75], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.