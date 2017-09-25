170925-N-RD713-036
EAST CHINA SEA, (Sept. 25, 2017) Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 9, assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, disembarks the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the ship arrives to Sasebo, Japan, following a four-month deployment in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, returned following a four-month deployment in in the Indo-Asia-Pacific, participated in the U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise Talisman Saber 2017 and made several Australian port visits, resulting in enhanced interoperability and relations between the two allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum/Released) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary DiPadova/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 00:26
|Photo ID:
|3807902
|VIRIN:
|170925-N-RD713-036
|Resolution:
|3000x1594
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170925-N-RD713-036 [Image 1 of 75], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT