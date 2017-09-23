170923-N-GB113-0115

NORFOLK (September 23, 2017) Rear Adm. Jesse Wilson greets Interior Communications Electrician Second Class Brittany Brown during the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan's (LHD 5) return to homeport. The ship returned from a scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachariah Grabill)

