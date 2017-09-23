170923-N-GB113-0115
NORFOLK (September 23, 2017) Rear Adm. Jesse Wilson greets Interior Communications Electrician Second Class Brittany Brown during the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan's (LHD 5) return to homeport. The ship returned from a scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in Europe and Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachariah Grabill)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2017 00:27
|Photo ID:
|3807911
|VIRIN:
|170923-N-GB113-0115
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|987.33 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170923-N-GB113-0115 [Image 1 of 75], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT