170925-N-RD713-366

SASEBO, Japan (Sept. 25, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) flies the battle ensign and battle flag as the ship arrives to Sasebo following a four-month deployment in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, returned following a four-month deployment in in the Indo-Asia-Pacific, participated in the U.S.-Australia bilateral exercise Talisman Saber 2017 and made several Australian port visits, resulting in enhanced interoperability and relations between the two allies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary DiPadova/Released)

